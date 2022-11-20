Bridgewater falls to Apprentice 38-28 in Neptune Bowl, ends season with 9-2 record

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:56 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater football ended its season with a 38-28 loss to Apprentice in the Neptune Bowl.

Bridgewater completes a standout season that saw the Eagles go 9-2 including a 5-1 mark in ODAC play. This record allowed the Eagles to qualify for their first-ever Neptune Bowl.

The Builders dominated the Eagles in rushing yards but the Eagles recorded over 100 more passing yards. Bridgewater had three scores through the air while the Builders only had one. The Builders accounted for over 70 more yards than the Eagles, even though Bridgewater held the ball longer than Apprentice.

Bridgewater senior quarterback Malcolm Anderson went 19-of-28 for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Anderson also rushed for 39 yards and one score. Junior quarterback Jaylen Wood went 5-of-8 for 35 yards. Montez Green had five receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown.

On defense, Stuarts Draft product Aaron Nice led the Eagles with ten tackles while Aaron Moore had nine. Val West had seven tackles, two tackles-for-loss, and one sack. Daniel Santos added one tackle-for-loss and one sack.

The Eagles will lose a number of senior leaders but will also be returning key players heading into next fall. As Bridgewater enters the off-season, head coach Scott Lemn prepares for his third season at the helm of the program.

