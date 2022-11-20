Candy Cane Village Christmas Market raises money for local homeschool group

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -Christmas came early at the Candy Cane Village Christmas Market in Athens Saturday. This festival featured fun Christmas activities like pictures with Santa, stories with Mrs. Claus, a gingerbread house contest, and live Christmas music, as well as vendors to get started on Christmas shopping. The event was a fundraiser for H.E.A.R.T.H. Homeschooling’s annual school trip. Vicki Pauley, one of the organizers of this event, says, even though this was the first year they held the event, it turned out even better than expected.

“We have had fifteen vendors here and then our kids, our student council kids in middle school and high school, we have a hot chocolate booth, and they have their own mitten and face paint and there’s concessions and a bake sale for them, and we have photos going on with Santa and family sessions, and we’ve been booked on almost all of them, so we couldn’t have asked for anything better for our first year,” says Pauley.

Pauley also said, due to the success of this year’s Candy Cane Village Christmas Market, they may decide to continue the event in future years.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.