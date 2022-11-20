Candy Cane Village Christmas Market raises money for local homeschool group

The festival was planned by students and parents to help fund their school trip.
Christmas came early at the Candy Cane Village Christmas Market in Athens Saturday.
Christmas came early at the Candy Cane Village Christmas Market in Athens Saturday.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:49 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -Christmas came early at the Candy Cane Village Christmas Market in Athens Saturday. This festival featured fun Christmas activities like pictures with Santa, stories with Mrs. Claus, a gingerbread house contest, and live Christmas music, as well as vendors to get started on Christmas shopping. The event was a fundraiser for H.E.A.R.T.H. Homeschooling’s annual school trip. Vicki Pauley, one of the organizers of this event, says, even though this was the first year they held the event, it turned out even better than expected.

“We have had fifteen vendors here and then our kids, our student council kids in middle school and high school, we have a hot chocolate booth, and they have their own mitten and face paint and there’s concessions and a bake sale for them, and we have photos going on with Santa and family sessions, and we’ve been booked on almost all of them, so we couldn’t have asked for anything better for our first year,” says Pauley.

Pauley also said, due to the success of this year’s Candy Cane Village Christmas Market, they may decide to continue the event in future years.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Car crash
Fatal crash shuts down I-81 and I-64 in Staunton area Saturday
DCP Jacob Fife investigates claims of mountain lions in the Shenandoah Valley.
Are there mountain lions in the Valley?
Va police
Virginia State Police offer update on the UVA Shooting investigation
According to the State General Attorney’s Office of Baja California Sure, Shanquella Robinson...
25-year-old’s death in Cabo now being investigated as a homicide, Mexican officials say
ENGINE 28 HARRISONBURG
Officials respond to overnight house fire in Harrisonburg

Latest News

JMU women’s basketball battles #13 UNC, comes up short 76-65
JMU women’s basketball battles #13 UNC, comes up short 76-65
Some locations received over 6 feet of snow!
Western New York sees historic snowstorm
Some locations received over 6 feet of snow!
Western New York sees historic lake effect snow event
The Remote Area Medical clinic wrapped up its weekend providing free medical, vision and dental...
Remote Area Medical clinic comes to Augusta Expo Center
The third annual turkey tournament at Shenvalee Golf Resort was held this weekend to collect as...
Turkey tournament brings in hundreds of turkeys to feed Valley families this Thanksgiving