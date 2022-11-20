Flu rates high in Virginia

By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the holiday season underway, the American Nurses Association is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against the flu.

The Virginia Department of Health reported “very high” flu levels in the commonwealth during the first week of November.

“We are seeing a higher-than-average number of flu cases compared to this time and in years past,” ANA President Doctor Ernest Grant said.

Dr. Grant says flu cases are higher because the country is opening up.

“We’re traveling more, we are not doing the things that we were doing a couple of years ago, such as wearing a mask, washing our hands, cleaning or sanitizing surfaces,” he said.

Dr. Grant says with no vaccination, you can contract multiple illnesses at the same time.

“We’re trying to avoid what we’re labeling a twin-demic or a tri-endemic. The twin-demic referring to an increase in flu-related cases, as well as an increase in COVID cases,” he said. “Then, a tri-demic is in reference to the increased number of RSV cases that we’re seeing in young children now.”

This can affect anyone, but certain people are more susceptible.

“Older people with pre-existing conditions that, you know, maybe if I already have asthma or COPD, diet, cardiovascular disease, especially individuals aged 65 and older people who may have cancer, or a suppressed immune system, they’re going to be at an increased risk,” the doctor said.

His message to protect yourself and loved ones this flu season is to get vaccinated.

“You can do your part to help minimize the spread by getting a vaccine. Vaccinated not only with the flu vaccine, but also the COVID booster, as well,” Dr. Grant said.

For information about this year’s flu season and vaccinations, here is the link.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Car crash
Fatal crash shuts down I-81 and I-64 in Staunton area Saturday
DCP Jacob Fife investigates claims of mountain lions in the Shenandoah Valley.
Are there mountain lions in the Valley?
Va police
Virginia State Police offer update on the UVA Shooting investigation
According to the State General Attorney’s Office of Baja California Sure, Shanquella Robinson...
25-year-old’s death in Cabo now being investigated as a homicide, Mexican officials say
ENGINE 28 HARRISONBURG
Officials respond to overnight house fire in Harrisonburg

Latest News

JMU women’s basketball battles #13 UNC, comes up short 76-65
JMU women’s basketball battles #13 UNC, comes up short 76-65
Some locations received over 6 feet of snow!
Western New York sees historic snowstorm
Some locations received over 6 feet of snow!
Western New York sees historic lake effect snow event
The Remote Area Medical clinic wrapped up its weekend providing free medical, vision and dental...
Remote Area Medical clinic comes to Augusta Expo Center
The third annual turkey tournament at Shenvalee Golf Resort was held this weekend to collect as...
Turkey tournament brings in hundreds of turkeys to feed Valley families this Thanksgiving