A frigid night then temperatures improve

SUNDAY: A very cold evening with temperatures falling into the 20s and clear skies. Clear and frigid for the overnight hours as we see overnight lows in the mid to upper teens.

MONDAY: A cold start with temperatures quickly rising into the 30s with sunshine. Staying sunny for the day and chilly but temperatures rebound a bit with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. The breeze returning yet again for the afternoon. Clear and cold for the evening as the breeze fades with temperatures quickly falling into the 30s. A very cold night and clear with lows in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and sunny. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day and turning more pleasant as highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Clear skies for the evening and very chilly with temperatures quickly falling into the 30s. Very cold overnight with just a few passing clouds and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A few passing clouds to start and chilly. Temperatures quickly rising into the 40s. Plenty of sun in the afternoon with a couple clouds and rather pleasant as highs reach the mid to upper 50s. A very chilly evening under clear skies and temperatures quickly into the 30s. Adding some clouds after midnight and very cold with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): A chilly start with temperatures quickly rising into the 40s and more clouds than sun. Staying partly sunny for the day and cool with highs in the low to mid 50s. A chilly evening with temperatures falling into the 40s and mostly cloudy. Cloudy by the overnight with a few showers arriving after midnight and cold with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY (BLACK FRIDAY): A cloudy start to the day with scattered showers. Chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Staying chilly with scattered showers throughout the day with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A chilly evening as scattered showers continue with temperatures in the 40s. Showers turning more isolated overnight as it stays cloudy with lows in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s and an isolated shower. Temperatures not rebounding much, only reaching the mid to upper 40s as we keep many clouds around. Turning windy for the day with the Alleghenies seeing snow showers. Cold for the night with lows in the low to mid 30s.

