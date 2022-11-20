Gameday Coverage: Dukes battle past Georgia State 42-40, overcome 20-point deficit

Gameday Coverage: Dukes battle past Georgia State 42-40, overcome 20-point deficit
By Peri Sheinin
Nov. 20, 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, James Madison snuck past Georgia State 42-40 at Bridgeforth Stadium. The Dukes overcame a 20-point deficit for the second time this season.

The Dukes improve to 7-3, including a 5-2 mark in Sun Belt play.

JMU outgained Georgia State by 70 yards on the ground and over 150 yards through the air. The Dukes held the ball for 10 minutes longer than the Panthers.

JMU quarterback Todd Centeio continued his standout season for the Dukes, going 21-of-27 for 274 yards and four touchdowns.

Percy Agyei-Obese had 20 carries for 89 yards and two scores while Kaelon Black had 7 carries for 35 yards. Kris Thornton had 4 receptions for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense, Isaac Ukwu and Jamare Edwards had six tackles each. Ukwu recorded a game-high 1.5 sacks. Jamree Kromah had 2 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, while Devyn Coles recorded a sack, forced fumble, and fumble recovery.

The Dukes now sit atop the Sun Belt East standings, along with Coastal Carolina, and these teams will meet next weekend. JMU is not eligible for the Sun Belt East title in 2022 but this game could have a significant impact in the future of the rivalry.

JMU hosts Coastal Carolina on Saturday, November 26 at 12 p.m. on ESPN+.

