JMU volleyball edges past Troy, advances to Sun Belt Championship

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison volleyball snuck past Troy 3-2 (22-25, 25-22, 26-24, 18-25, 15-12) to advance to the Sun Belt Championship.

JMU was the top Sun Belt East seed after the Dukes were named Sun Belt Regular Season Champions earlier this month. The Trojans were the second seed in the Sun Belt West.

The Dukes improves to 23-4 on the season. Sophie Davis led the Dukes on offense with 20 kills while Miette Veldman added thirteen. Hannah Roberts recorded 36 assists. On defense, Jaydyn Clemmer had 17 digs while Madilyn O’Toole added ten.

The Dukes face Texas State in the Sun Belt Championship on Sunday at 2 pm ET on ESPN+.

