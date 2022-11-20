Officials respond to overnight house fire in Harrisonburg

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Fire Department said one family is displaced after a house fire on Friday night.

In a press release, HFD said they responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Springside Drive, and upon arrival, they saw heavy smoke and flames toward the back of the house.

They determined that the cause of the fire was accidental. No one was hurt.

Investigators say damages are estimated to be around $190,000.

Chief Matthew Tobia reminds everyone of the importance of smoke alarms especially during the cold months when more heating units are being used.

The residents have relocated, according to the press release.

