One more cold day then temperatures improve

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and sunny. A windy morning especially across our West Virginia locations and the Blue Ridge Mountains with wind gusts of 30-45 mph. Winds could gust up to 55 mph in the Alleghenies early with a few snow showers. Wind chills in the teens for the Valley to start, in the single digits at times for our West Virginia locations and below zero for the Alleghenies. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day but still windy, just not as windy as the morning. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Feeling like the teens and 20s with the wind. A cold evening with temperatures falling into the 20s and clear skies, winds let up with sunset. Frigid overnight and clear with lows in the mid to upper teens.

MONDAY: A cold start with temperatures quickly rising into the 30s with sunshine. Staying sunny for the day and chilly but temperatures rebound a bit with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. The breeze returning yet again for the afternoon. Clear and cold for the evening with temperatures quickly falling into the 30s. A very cold night with lows in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and sunny. Adding some clouds throughout the day as it turns partly cloudy in the afternoon. More pleasant for the day as highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Partly cloudy for the evening and very chilly with temperatures quickly falling into the 30s. Very cold overnight as skies clear with lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

WEDNESDAY: A few passing clouds to start and chilly. Temperatures rising into the 40s. Plenty of sun in the afternoon with a couple clouds and rather pleasant as highs reach the low to mid 50s. A very chilly evening under mostly clear skies and temperatures quickly into the 30s. Just a few passing clouds for the night and cold with overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and more clouds than sun. Staying partly sunny for the day and cool with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A chilly evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. A few showers arriving after midnight and cold with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY (BLACK FRIDAY): A cloudy start to the day with scattered showers. Chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Staying chilly with scattered showers throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Temperatures not rebounding much, only reaching the low to mid 40s as we keep many of clouds around.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

