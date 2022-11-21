JMU men’s basketball drops road contest 80-64 against #1 UNC

JMU men’s basketball drops road contest 80-64 against #1 UNC
(ACC Network)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball fell 80-64 to the top-ranked team in the country, North Carolina. The Dukes drop their first game of the season.

The Dukes are now 4-1 overall. Takal Molson led the Dukes with 19 points while grabbing six rebounds. Mezzie Offurum added 12 points and eight rebounds while Vado Morse scored ten points.

North Carolina outrebounded James Madion 50-34. The Dukes scored 20 points off the bench but the Tar Heels boasted a 24-69 (34.8%) shooting performance to remain undefeated this season.

The Dukes return to the court on Friday at 11 a.m. when they take on Coastal Georgia on the road.

