JMU volleyball wins Sun Belt Championship, punches ticket to NCAA Tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison volleyball took down Texas State 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21) to win the Sun Belt Championship.

JMU was the top Sun Belt East seed while Texas State was the top seed in the Sun Belt West. Earlier this month, the Dukes earned the title of Sun Belt Regular Season Champions. Now, the Dukes are Sun Belt Conference Champions as well.

The Dukes improves to 24-4 on the season. Miette Veldman led the Dukes on offense with 18 kills while Brenya Reid added sixteen. Sophie Davis had 15 kills and five blocks. Davis was named the Sun Belt Tournament Most Outstanding Performer, averaging 5.17 points and 3.75 kills per set on .471 hitting with 1.67 blocks per set. Caroline Dozier recorded 42 assists. On defense, Veldman and Jaydyn Clemmer had 16 digs each.

The Dukes advance to the NCAA Tournament. James Madison finds out its first-round opponent during the NCAA Volleyball Selection Show on Sunday, November 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

