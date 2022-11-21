JMU women’s basketball battles #13 UNC, comes up short 76-65

JMU women’s basketball battles #13 UNC, comes up short 76-65
JMU women's basketball battles #13 UNC, comes up short 76-65
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:06 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball dropped a close 76-65 contest against thirteenth-ranked North Carolina. The Dukes led 34-30 at halftime but the Tar Heels scored 46 points in the second half.

The Dukes fall to 3-2 overall. Kiki Jefferson led the Dukes with 30 points and 11 rebounds, and five assists. Peyton McDaniel went 5-of-10 for 17 points while Jamia Hazell added eleven. Kseniia Kozlova pulled down ten rebounds for the Dukes.

James Madison barely outrebounded North Carolina 44-42. However, the Tar Heels scored seven more points off turnovers and two more points off the bench.

The Dukes return to the court on Wednesday at 1 p.m. when they host Liberty at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. This game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

