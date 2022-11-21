Remote Area Medical clinic comes to Augusta Expo Center

The Remote Area Medical clinic wrapped up its weekend providing free medical, vision and dental...
The Remote Area Medical clinic wrapped up its weekend providing free medical, vision and dental care to those in the Staunton, Augusta and Charlottesville areas.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Remote Area Medical clinic wrapped up its weekend providing free medical, vision and dental care to those in the Staunton, Augusta and Charlottesville areas.

The clinic was held at the Augusta Expo Center.

Care is provided to residents and no form of ID or insurance is required.

“There’s always a need no matter how many times were in an area. There’s always gonna be underserved or underinsured [people] who are looking for a place to get some services, so we help bridge the gap,” Michael Mayes, clinical coordinator for RAM said.

RAM doesn’t go where they aren’t invited, so it is up to community host groups to bring the clinic into their areas.

“Charlottesville is amazing, and they have a lot of really great resources and organizations that are there to help provide healthcare to the community there. But as soon as you go outside of Charlottesville, there starts to be a little bit of a gap,” Katherine Ladocsi, president of the UVA RAM chapter.

Ladocsi said it’s a need in the community, but also something as community hosts wanted to offer.

“As people who live in Charlottesville, we take a lot from the communities around us … so it’s really nice to give back, and we want to do that but it’s also we saw a need,” Ladocsi said.

Ladocsi said this is something they are hoping to do every two years in the Charlottesville and Augusta County areas.

Mayes said RAM is always looking for help across the country.

To sign up to be a neighbor helping neighbors or to look at 2023′s schedule you can visit RAM’s website.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Car crash
Fatal crash shuts down I-81 and I-64 in Staunton area Saturday
DCP Jacob Fife investigates claims of mountain lions in the Shenandoah Valley.
Are there mountain lions in the Valley?
Va police
Virginia State Police offer update on the UVA Shooting investigation
According to the State General Attorney’s Office of Baja California Sure, Shanquella Robinson...
25-year-old’s death in Cabo now being investigated as a homicide, Mexican officials say
ENGINE 28 HARRISONBURG
Officials respond to overnight house fire in Harrisonburg

Latest News

The third annual turkey tournament at Shenvalee Golf Resort was held this weekend to collect as...
Turkey tournament brings in hundreds of turkeys to feed Valley families this Thanksgiving
Ben's 6pm Forecast 11/20/2022
Ben's 6pm Forecast 11/20/2022
JMU volleyball edges past Troy, advances to Sun Belt Championship
JMU volleyball edges past Troy, advances to Sun Belt Championship
Gameday Coverage: Dukes battle past Georgia State 42-40, overcome 20-point deficit
Gameday Coverage: Dukes battle past Georgia State 42-40, overcome 20-point deficit