Second person dies after Roanoke crash
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A second person has died from injuries in a crash early Sunday, according to Roanoke Police.
Francis Santos Martinez, 35 of Roanoke, died at the scene. Hector Calo Fernandez, 31 of Roanoke, died Monday at a hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.
Police were notified just after 1 a.m. Sunday of the crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW. Both men were thrown from the car.
Police said speed was a likely factor in the crash.
