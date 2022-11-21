SHD says holiday travel is going smoothly

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - In a LegalShield study, about 85% of respondents said they are stressed about upcoming travel.

Last year across the country, 62% of holiday travelers had a holiday delayed.

The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) is seeing good holiday travel numbers, and they said their new carrier, Contour, has kept people on time.

“They’ve had an excellent on-time performance since they started November 1. I personally have used the service a couple of times since they launched, and it’s gone really well. We’ve had wonderful feedback from our passengers,” said Heather Ream, Director of Marketing and Communications for SHD.

Ream said holiday travel has already started, and she expects it to continue throughout the week.

“We did have a super busy weekend this past weekend with a lot of the college students leaving and heading home. Also, college students who are attending somewhere else coming back home to the Valley,” said Ream.

To make room for the extra travelers, Contour has expanded their flight options.

“Contour has added some additional flights throughout this week to help accommodate additional holiday travel. We anticipate this upcoming this weekend also being really busy for travel.”

For a smooth travel day, arrive at SHD an hour early. Larger airports usually ask travelers to arrive two hours early.

