Suspected Bridgewater College shooter indicted by a grand jury

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Virginia courts website, a grand jury indicted Alexander Campbell on “true bill” meaning they believe there is enough evidence to take the case to trial.

Campbell is accused of shooting and killing Bridgewater College’s campus police officers John Painter and JJ Jefferson.

In October it was determined Campbell was mentally fit to stand trial.

Campbell faces several charges including two felony counts of capital murder, one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

In February, Virginia State Police added a charge of aggravated felony murder of more than one person within three years.

The court said Campbell’s next court date will be Dec. 19 to set a trial date.

