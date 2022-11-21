Turkey tournament brings in hundreds of turkeys to feed Valley families this Thanksgiving

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - It’s the home stretch to get donations to feed Valley families this Thanksgiving.

The third annual turkey tournament at Shenvalee Golf Resort was held this weekend to collect as many turkeys and canned goods as possible for those in need.

Golfers spent the weekend on the greenway for a good cause.

“Everybody that participates gets a turkey and the suggestion is to donate it back, which we donate it in their name. The suggestion is also to bring some canned goods and everybody that you see here none of it’s possible without them,” Justin Harpine, Shenvalee members association president said.

He said they partner with Cargill to get a large portion of the poultry donations. There were around 900 turkeys donated this year, and 650 of them were taken to the Salvation Army on Friday.

“Some of the beneficiaries for that is the Salvation Army, Helping Hands and Shen-Paco Industries,” Harpine said. “It’s been a huge success, and it looks like a lot of the people in need will be taken care of.”

After the massive unloading at the Salvation Army, they are set for Thanksgiving making this holiday a hole-in-one.

″The golf is very secondary. This is more of a comradery event the purpose is to take care of the people who need it around the holidays,” Harpine said.

Plans for Christmas are already in the works.

Harpine said they will have a Teddy Tournament. The goal is to collect as many teddy bears and Lego sets as possible to give to children at UVA’s Children’s Hospital for Christmas.

The event is opened to all and will be held at Shenvalee Golf Resort in New Market on Dec 3.

“It’s just amazing the way the community rallies together for the cause,” Harpine said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.