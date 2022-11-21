United Way of Harrisonburg & Rockingham County turns focus to child care this Giving Tuesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The season of spending is here. Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday are all around the corner, but this year, don’t forget to give back to your community on Giving Tuesday.

Local Rotarians and the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County (UWHR) are teaming up this Giving Tuesday. Their fundraising efforts will benefit child care in the area.

The Rotary Club of Harrisonburg, Rocktown Rotary, Rotary Club of Rockingham County, The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club, and The Bridgewater Rotary Club will match all gifts made to UWHR on and leading up to Nov. 29, up to a total of $33,000 designated toward child care scholarships. The matching funds were raised by Rotarians through their Strawberry Festival and ValleyFest.

“I think [this goal] is doable. I really believe people in this area are aware of the importance of childcare and that raising an extra $33,000 to go with the $33,000 match donation... That’s $66,000. That’s going to help a lot of people get their children into some sort of childcare,” Jim Sacco, the Director of Development with UWHR, said.

The funding will benefit the Roberta Webb Child Care Center, Plains Area Daycare Center, Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center, Generations Crossing, and Connections Early Learning Center.

“{Parents] are going to be able to not make the tough decisions of, ‘I can’t go to work, I don’t have anywhere to put my children during the workday.’ Yes, you do. This is what it’s going to help out for,” Sacco said.

You can donate on the UWHR website until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

