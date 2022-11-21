UVA shooting victim Hollins discharged from hospital

Credit: UVA
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mike Hollins, one of five people shot on grounds at the University of Virginia, has been discharged from UVA Health, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Hollins’s mother, Brenda, also tweeted the news.

Hollins was hospitalized for serious wounds sustained in the shooting November 13 when Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. allegedly shot him and four other people. Fellow UVA football players Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed. One more Virginia student, Marlee Morgan, was released from the hospital early on.

