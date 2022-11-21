The Valley celebrates National Philanthropy Day with awards banquet

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley’s biggest fundraisers celebrated National Philanthropy Day Monday morning at Hotel Madison.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals honored the area’s biggest philanthropists at an award ceremony.

”This year we’ll be recognizing six different individuals and celebrating their contributions in the community it’s a variety of organizations that were gonna acknowledge,” Trisha Blosser, chair for National Philanthropy Day put on by AFP said.

Some of those award recipients include JMU’s fraternity and sorority Greek Sing for the Youth in Philanthropy award and Harrisonburg Parks and Rec for Corporate Philanthropist.

”We recognize recipients for their generosity, we recognize the fundraising executive just people in our community that are doing wonderful things and really moving the needle and doing positive good and making a difference for the people we serve,” Blosser said.

This is the 31st year the Association of Fundraising Professionals has celebrated National Philanthropy Day in the Valley.

”We have a really generous community and there’s some that can make really significant impactful gifts and I know there’s some that put in the change for the Salvation Army when you’re going to the grocery store or giving gifts and helping others, helping families so I think its a generous community,” Blosser said.

Blosser said the Valley is one of the most giving communities she’s seen and there is a need for that good here.

Other award recipients included:

Cory Davies from the RMH Foundation - who received the Sandra Neff Fundraising Executive award

David and Connie Taylor and Karen Thomas who received the Spirit of Philanthropy Award

Dr. Earlynn Miller received the Individual Philanthropist Award

