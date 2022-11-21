VSP give update on fatal Saturday I-81 and I-64 crash

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update into the investigation of the crash on I-81 and I-64 near Staunton on Saturday.

According to a press release, the VSP report that a 2016 Mack tractor-trailer was traveling west on I-64. As it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south, the tractor-trailer allegedly ran off the right side of the road and went through the guardrail. The trailer landed in the northbound lanes of I-81, where it struck a 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

According to the VSP, The driver of the Toyota, Cynthia L. Fanning, 58, of Buxton, Maine, was transported for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt. A passenger in the Toyota, Mark J. Fanning, 76, of Buxton, Maine, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Ronald W. Wenger, 59, of Broadway, Va., was transported for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt according to the VSP.

The VSP say that Wenger was charged with reckless driving (46.2-852).

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.