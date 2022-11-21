Western New York sees historic snowstorm

(CNN) - Western New York has been battling a historic snowstorm that has caused massive road closures and flight delays.

More than 6 feet of snowfall has been recorded in two locations near Buffalo and Watertown as a state of emergency remains in effect.

Extreme snow caused near zero visibility for drivers.

“Make sure that you’re not the reason why ambulances or fire apparatus or the plows can’t get through. Stay off the roads. It’s Saturday. There’s absolutely no reason to be out there today,” said Daniel J. Neaverth Jr., Erie County Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner.

At least 2 people have died from cardiac complications related to shoveling snow, according to the Erie County executive.

“If you’re gonna be outside and you’re gonna be shoveling, if you’re gonna be doing some type of strenuous activity out there because of this heavy snow, please know your limitations better yet, know your neighbors and those that can help you or just wait it out,” said Neaverth Jr.

The Buffalo Bills were slated to play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns but even before 6 feet of snow blanketed the area, the game was moved to Detroit.

“We have been preparing for this and I think that’s the answer to why we’re not in a deeper crisis situation right now, we don’t have uh, significant loss of life,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York.

Saturday, the Erie County executive thanked New York Governor Kathy Hochul via Twitter for sending the national guard to help with response efforts.

Many locations received several feet of snow. Orchard Park, where the Buffalo Bills play, has received 80 inches of snow since Thursday! To put that into perspective, that is as much snow Harrisonburg has received since February 2016, all in the course of four days.

Notable Snowfall Totals:

Orchard Park, NY - 80″

Hamburg, NY - 73.7″

Natural Bridge, NY - 72.3″

Watertown, NY - 61″

Fort Drum, NY - 54″

Eden, NY - 50″

West Seneca, NY - 49″

East Aurora, NY - 43.7″

West Falls, NY - 37.8″

Buffalo Airport, NY - 36.7″

