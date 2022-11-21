Woman arrested for allegedly starting laundromat fire

According to a press release by the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office, (SCFMO) on Friday Nov. 18th, around 8:00 a.m. an employee discovered a suspicious female inside a bathroom at Johnson Laundromat in New Market, Virginia.(Shenandoah County Fire Marshal's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release by the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office, (SCFMO) on Friday Nov. 18th, around 8:00 a.m. an employee discovered a suspicious female inside a bathroom at Johnson Laundromat in New Market, Virginia.

The female allegedly threatened the employee, who left the laundromat for their safety and called management. When the employee reentered the laundromat, they discovered a fire in the bathroom according to the SCFMO.

The employee quickly extinguished the fire and Law Enforcement was contacted. The SCFMO investigated the fire and determined it to be arson. Security cameras in the laundromat provided leads to an unidentified female as the suspect. Working through the day, evening, and night the female suspect was identified as Amanda Pickett, and she was taken into custody around midnight Friday without incident according to the SCFMO.

She was subsequently interviewed and confessed to setting the fire. She was charged with felony threats to burn, and felony arson of a building.

She was booked into RSW jail and held without bond.

