Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas teen

Madison Baker, 14, was last seen in Arkansas on Monday.
Madison Baker, 14, was last seen in Arkansas on Monday.
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Madison Baker, 14, who is missing from Barling, Arkansas.

Madison was last seen on Monday.

She is described as a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5 foot 3 inches and weighs 143 pounds.

Madison was last seen wearing a red and black Northside High School softball jacket, gray Mickey Mouse pajama pants and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about where Madison may be is asked to call the Barling Police Department at 479-242-5964.

