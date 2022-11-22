Augusta County challenge to find ‘Clark In The Parks’

By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - There are some elves on the loose in Augusta County’s parks.

Clark in the Parks is back for the third year and the public is challenged to bring Clark and his friends from any of the six parks to win a prize from sponsors like Walmart and Little Debbie Snacks.

It has only been one day and the department already seeing people on the hunt.

“We already have one sponsored pack gone out and one elf found. Two elves are currently hiding and we’re about to hide another three,” Charley Schillinger said.

Grand prizes include a brand new children’s bike.

