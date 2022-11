AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 at mile marker 234 N near Weyers Cave, drivers can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.

The north right lane and right shoulder are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 6 miles as of 4:50 p.m.

This is a developing story, stay with WHSV for updates.

Update: Crash: NB on I-81 at MM234.1 (0.9mi south of VA-256 Exit235) in Augusta Co. 1 NB travel lane closed. Delay 6 mi. 4:40PM — 511 Virginia (@511statewideva) November 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.