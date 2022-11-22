Lil’ Guss’ among several businesses giving back this Thanksgiving

“The power of giving brings us together.”
Lil' Guss' in Grottoes
Lil' Guss' in Grottoes(WHSV)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Lil Guss’ is giving back to the community this Thanksgiving.

The restaurant sits on Dogwood Avenue in Grottoes, and for the past few years they have offered complimentary meals on Thanksgiving.

“It’s a beautiful place to be, here in this small community.” Owner Angeliki Floros said. “They taught us how to give back to them as soon as they supported us the past three years.”

This Thanksgiving they’ll be giving away hot meals to anyone who needs them. This includes, smoked turkey breast, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, green beans, and biscuits.

“The power of giving brings us together.” Floros said.

Lil’ Guss’ is one of many local restaurants and businesses offering free meals this Thanksgiving week.

WHSV has compiled a list of places offering free Thanksgiving meals, and you can click on the links below to learn more about each one. The list is still being updated, so keep an eye out for more businesses and events to be added.

  1. Lil’ Guss’
  2. Valley Mission
  3. Back Woods Lunches
  4. Community Thanksgiving Dinner
  5. Community Thanksgiving Dinner (Nov. 23)

