Massanutten Regional Library brings Bright Star Touring Theatre to the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Regional Library (MRL) is bringing the Bright Star Touring Theatre to the Shenandoah Valley. The company will perform several shows at six different locations.

Bright Start Touring Theatre combines education with theatre for its performances. From Dec.1-3, the group will perform from the Town of Shenandoah to Grottoes.

“All of their shows involve learning and literary themes, they are so great for families,” Zachary Elder the library director for MRL explained. They are really engaging for kids from pre-k all through elementary school.”

Elder says another good part about the program is the shows are just long enough for kids to enjoy but not too long for them to get restless.

“All of these are going to have uplifting themes as well. We will conclude our performances on December 3 here at the Harrisonburg Central Library and that is going to be “A Dickens Tale” which we all know is a really uplifting tale for the holidays,” Elder said.

Here are the dates for the upcoming performances:

“Winter Fables” at Grottoes Branch Library, 12/1 @ 4 p.m.

“Stone Soup” at the Sipe Center, 12/1 @ 7 p.m.

“Holidays Around the World” at the Rebecca J. Graves Regional Center, 12/2 @ 4 p.m. and The Shenandoah Community Center at 7 p.m.

“A Dickens Tale” at Village Library on 12/3 at 11 a.m. and the Central Library on 12/3 at 2 p.m.

Find more information about the shows on MRL’s website.

