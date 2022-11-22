Randy’s Do It Best Hardware holding grand reopening at new Mt. Jackson store on Saturday

MT. JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - Randy’s Do It Best Hardware is holding a grand reopening event on Small Businesses Saturday at its new Mount Jackson location. The store moved into the old Save-A-Lot Grocery location in May after a February fire destroyed its original Mount Jackson location.

Randy’s opened at its new location in June after remodeling and restocking inventory lost in the fire.

“It’s a lengthy process and we were actually able to accomplish it in 100 days which is pretty remarkable. First, we had to remodel the location, we had to do work on the floor, there was black mold we had to mitigate, and we had to build some walls and take down some other walls,” said Christian Herrick, CEO, and Co-owner of Randy’s Do It Best Hardware.

Before the fire Randy’s had been using its Mount Jackson location as a warehouse to store excess inventory during the pandemic which made restocking difficult.

“The biggest challenge for us running a business now which includes opening this store is dealing with the supply chain issues. You know bringing in things like paint has been so difficult where we used to be able to order three days in advance now we’re ordering 18 months in advance,” said Herrick.

Herrick said that the Mount Jackson community played a big role in finding the new location and helping the store bounce back.

“The town has just been really supportive of us and this location is a little bit bigger than our last store so we’ve actually exceeded our sales from that previous location and we’re doing really great,” he said.

The grand reopening celebration will be held on Saturday, Nov.26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include free food supplied by the Holtzman Oil Corporation, free drinks courtesy of the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of Central Virginia, product discounts, door prizes, giveaways, and more.

“We waited until now because we wanted to make sure everything was squared away, everything was ready, we had to get our signage done which took a lot longer than we expected. Now the store is completely done, completely open, and completely ready to go and we’re ready for the public to come see it,” said Herrick.

