Staunton businesses share why shopping local matters

American Express says 68 cents goes back into the community for every dollar spent at a small...
American Express says 68 cents goes back into the community for every dollar spent at a small or local business.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The weekend after Thanksgiving is considered a holiday itself for shoppers and stores alike. For shops like The Sparrow’s Nest, supporting local businesses makes a difference in what’s unique and available for customers.

“If folks are not coming out and shopping local, then your local shops disappear. People really come out to shop that day so you know the folks that are coming through the door mean business. They’re ready to do their Christmas shopping and check everything off their list so we try to have something for everyone,” The Sparrow’s Nest Owner Heather DeBoe said.

Small Business Saturday was created to support the unique stores over franchises. Small business employees find the option to shop local a no-brainer.

“It’s important to support local businesses. That’s your tax dollars in your town. Why would you want to support corporations that already have enough money? Support artisans and local people,” Words Matter Gift Shop Employee Yvonne Surette said.

American Express reports 68 cents goes back into the community for every dollar spent at a small or local business.

