Truck crashes into Truist on West Broad Street in Waynesboro Monday night
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Crews were working to repair damage done to the Truist bank on W. Broad Street in Waynesboro Tuesday after a Dodge truck ran into the side of the building Monday night.
Waynesboro Police said the crash happened around 9 p.m. and may have been medically related.
The 51-year-old driver has a Michigan address and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. No word on the extent of any injuries.
