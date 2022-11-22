Truck crashes into Truist on West Broad Street in Waynesboro Monday night

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Crews were working to repair damage done to the Truist bank on W. Broad Street in Waynesboro Tuesday after a Dodge truck ran into the side of the building Monday night.

Waynesboro Police said the crash happened around 9 p.m. and may have been medically related.

The 51-year-old driver has a Michigan address and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. No word on the extent of any injuries.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.