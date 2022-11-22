Virginia at VT game scheduled for Saturday canceled in wake of tragedy

(WWBT photo)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokies and Hoos football matchup scheduled for Saturday, November 26 in Blacksburg has been canceled as the Virginia football program continues to heal following the recent deadly shooting.

A statement from Virginia Tech Athletics is included below:

“The Virginia at Virginia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday, November 26, has been cancelled. The decision was made following communication between the Atlantic Coast Conference, Virginia and Virginia Tech athletic department administration. The ACC and Virginia Tech continue to support UVA following the devastating tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of three members of the Cavalier football team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, and injuries to students Mike Hollins (also a Virginia football student-athlete) and Marlee Morgan.”

