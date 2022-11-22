VSP investigating fatal crash near Staunton

Va police
Va police(wvir)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened near Staunton. The crash occurred Nov. 21, 2022 at around 11 p.m. on Interstate 81 at mile marker 225.

According to police, a 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was allegedly traveling north on I-81 in the left lane when it encountered a person in the travel lane. The bus was unable to avoid striking the man, according to the VSP.

According to a press release, the person died at the scene.

The remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

Anyone who may have seen a black male pedestrian walking along I-81 around 11 p.m. or has any information about the crash is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a press release by the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office, (SCFMO) on Friday...
Woman arrested for allegedly starting laundromat fire
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
Va police
VSP give update on fatal Saturday I-81 and I-64 crash
According to the State General Attorney’s Office of Baja California Sure, Shanquella Robinson...
25-year-old’s death in Cabo now being investigated as a homicide, Mexican officials say
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case

Latest News

David Knott was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Edinburg man sentenced in 2019 murder of Valley woman
On I-81 at mile marker 234 near Weyers Cave, drivers can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.
Crash delayed evening traffic on I-81 N
Randy’s Do It Best Hardware is holding a grand reopening event on Small Businesses Saturday at...
Randy’s Do It Best Hardware holding grand reopening at new Mt. Jackson store on Saturday
Lil' Guss' in Grottoes
Lil’ Guss’ among several businesses giving back this Thanksgiving