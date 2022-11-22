VSP investigating fatal crash near Staunton

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened near Staunton. The crash occurred Nov. 21, 2022 at around 11 p.m. on Interstate 81 at mile marker 225.

According to police, a 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was allegedly traveling north on I-81 in the left lane when it encountered a person in the travel lane. The bus was unable to avoid striking the man, according to the VSP.

According to a press release, the person died at the scene.

The remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

Anyone who may have seen a black male pedestrian walking along I-81 around 11 p.m. or has any information about the crash is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.