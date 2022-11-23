Don’t feed your pet these ingredients this Thanksgiving

Dr. Dunlap says, even if the food items they’re not supposed to eat won’t kill them, it could upset their stomachs.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As many families plan to spend a lot of time in the kitchen for Thanksgiving, animal care facilities want to remind you there are certain ingredients that the four-legged member of the family cannot enjoy.

Foods include:

  • Bones
  • Ham
  • Sugar
  • Yeast Rolls
  • Turkey Skin
  • Garlic
  • Onions
  • Mushrooms
  • Grapes

These are not safe for pets to eat.

“The simplest thing to remember is just give them a little bit turkey, stay away from everything else. They don’t need the rest of it and, if you’re wondering if it’s bad, just assume that it is,” Dr. John Bennett Dunlap said.

Dr. Dunlap says, even if the food items they’re not supposed to eat won’t kill them, it could upset their stomachs.

