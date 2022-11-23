‘Memories of Elvis’ holiday event to benefit Salvation Army Harrisonburg and VFW

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army in Harrisonburg says it has seen an increased need from the community this year, between Thanksgiving and Christmas meals along with other needs from families.

“Over 680 families have applied for Christmas help which equates to almost 1,500 angels. Our social service department has seen such an increase in people needing help with utilities and rent that it’s just amazing how much need is out there this year,” Salvation Army Captain Duane Burleigh said.

To help fund the demand from the community there will be a fun and festive event two-night event at the VFW in Harrisonburg on December 2 and 3.

‘Memories of Elvis’ will feature Rockin’ Joey and Michael Hoover, two performers who have traveled around the world paying tribute to the ‘King of Rock and Roll’.

They will perform a variety of different music from holiday to ‘Vegas style’ all for a good cause.

“There will be gospel music, there will be Christmas music, the theme is Christmas. There will be an angel tree that they can pick an angel off and buy for that child. It’s just, we need more help than ever as Captain Burleigh said. We need people to come out to the event and support the Salvation army in that way,” event organizer and Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary member Mary Miller said.

Donations of unwrapped toys and gift cards for groceries or restaurants for families in need will also be taken.

‘Memories of Elvis’ is Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3. Doors open at VFW Post 632 at 450 Waterman Drive at 5 p.m., with dinner provided by Outback Steakhouse starting at 6 p.m.

The concert will begin after dinner is wrapped up and will go on until 10:30 p.m.

If you would like to sponsor, donate to, or purchase tickets for the event you can get more information by calling Mary Miller at 240-778-8807 or the VFW at 540-434-5579.

