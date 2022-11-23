Join Santa Claus and others at the Staunton Christmas Parade

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Christmas Parade is happening on Monday, Nov. 28 in downtown Staunton. This annual event has been the official kickoff to the holiday season in Staunton for decades. Spectators will once again brave the chilly Nov. air along the route to cheer on the marchers, floats, vehicles, entertainers and marching bands as they make their way through downtown Staunton.

The details of the parade were sent out in a press release by the Staunton Downtown Development Association. (SDDA)

The Staunton Christmas Parade sponsored by Columbia Gas of Virginia is organized by the SDDA with support from the Staunton Kiwanis Club. As marshals of the parade, the Staunton Kiwanis Club members coordinate the pre-parade line-up, as well as assist with keeping the parade moving and on-schedule.

This year’s parade theme “A Storybook Christmas” has a total of 117 entries which includes over 44 businesses, 17 children/youth groups, 15 non-profits, 7 religious organizations and 6 high school bands, 3 music and dance performance groups and, of course, Santa Claus!

Local politicians and celebrities slated to be on hand include Staunton City Council, Augusta County Board of Supervisors, Ms. Virginia Senior America, Virginia Ms. United States Agriculture and Senior Miss Staunton Highpoint 2022.

The parade will also feature the Shenandoah Civic Dance Company, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Princesses on Parade and the Fishburne Military School JROTC Corps of Cadets and over a dozen Emergency Response Vehicles, Jeeps, Mustangs, Corvettes, Trucks and Motorcycles!

“The SDDA is pleased to announce that we once again have an outstanding line up of parade entries for this year’s parade! A total of 117---up from 107 parade entries in 2021. This is certainly a special night, as our community comes together in downtown Staunton, creating everlasting Christmas memories with loved ones during this special time of year,” Michele Waitier, SDDA Assistant Executive Director and Christmas Parade Coordinator, said in a statement.

Serving as the official Staunton 2022 Christmas Parade Grand Marshal is Mr. Frank Darcus. Mr. Darcus, a veteran, retired law enforcement officer and long-time City of Staunton employee is known by many throughout our community simply as “Mr. Frank” through his 25 years working with Staunton Parks and Recreation.

Mr. Darcus, along with City of Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes, Michele Waitier (SDDA Parade Coordinator), and other delightful downtown holiday characters will cut the ribbons the start the parade at 7 p.m. on Nov. 28 on Fredrick Street. McKee Foods is once again sponsoring Santa’s float (styled by Shenanarts), pulled by BTS (Bobby’s Towing & Trash Service).

People can also tune in to watch the Staunton Christmas parade with WHSV-TV3 or stream it through the Beverley Street cams, provided by LINGO NETWORKS / MGW at https://lingo-networks.com/livestream

You can learn more about the event here.

The inclement weather date for the Staunton Christmas parade has been set for Monday, Dec.5, 2022.

