Staying mild and dry through Thanksgiving

WEDNESDAY: Sunny to start and cold. Temperatures quickly rising into the 40s for the morning. Plenty of sun in the afternoon and quite pleasant as highs reach the upper 50s to low 60s. Mid 60s for Petersburg and Moorefield. Light wind for the day.

A very chilly evening, clear early and temperatures quickly into the 40s. Increasing clouds after midnight and cold with lows around 30.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): A chilly start with temperatures quickly rising into the 40s and high clouds. More sun into the afternoon and pleasant. Light wind and highs in the low to mid to upper 50s. Still a pleasant and dry day.

A chilly evening with temperatures falling into the 40s and clear. Then turning mostly cloudy by the overnight and cold but not as bitter as earlier in the week. Lows above freezing, in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY (BLACK FRIDAY): A cloudy start to the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Staying chilly with a few scattered showers throughout the early afternoon but no washout expected. If anything, the rain looks more limited so stay tuned as we update. Breezy for the day and evening. Cool with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A chilly evening and mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Some sun to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Then cloudy and cool but dry for the day. Feeling cool with the clouds. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Rain starts to move in for mid to late evening and rain overnight. Cold for the night with lows in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 40s and rain. Likely a windy day. Drying out into the afternoon and still windy with more sunshine later in the day. Highs in the low to mid 50s. A chilly evening in the 40s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s, partly cloudy.

MONDAY: A chilly start to the day with temperatures rising into the 40s and clear. Sunny for the afternoon and pleasant with highs in the mid 50s. A cool evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Lows near 30.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.