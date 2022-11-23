Va. Walmart shooting: Live updates

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As new information about the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake unfolds, you can watch live updates in the video player above.

During a press conference on Wednesday morning, Chesapeake Police say they received a 911 call shortly for reports of a shooting just after 10 p.m.

According to police, the store was still open and just minutes after the evening crew had arrived for work.

Chesapeake Police Chief Solesky says the male shooter was an employee at the store.

Solesky says he walked into the breakroom and started shooting other employees using a pistol.

Police confirm the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

Four people are currently in the hospital being treated for their injuries, according to police.

A family reunification area has been set up at the Chesapeake Convention Center for the immediate family of anyone who may have been inside the Walmart.

The FBI in Norfolk has set up a tipline to gather more information about this deadly shooting. Anyone with information can call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.