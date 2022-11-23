Waynesboro area ministry opens cold weather shelter

By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry (WARM) has its shelter doors open wide.

The cold weather shelter is starting back at square one, but the ministry is committed to have 35 beds for 20 solid weeks to help those in need.

“Homelessness in our area, and throughout the country has just gotten worst and we’ve got a brutal winter coming up so we want to make sure that people are not spending time in the freezing cold,” W.A.R.M. Executive Director Brian Edwards said.

Donations have a bag of essentials included in the stay, as the shelter allows people to eat, sleep and shower with some dignity. Brian and his team see people experiencing homelessness as neighbors going through a rough time who want to get better.

“Either they don’t have transportation, they don’t have the documentation needed. Our folks are not looking for a handout, they’re looking to be cared for,” Edwards said.

W.A.R.M. loves the idea of having a brick and mortar permanent shelter since starting in 2011. The next step to get back to accommodating more people.

“We’re going to get through this season and look, after the shelter closes in the Spring to see what we can do. That’s going to take a lot of community support, resources, and donations to make something like that happen,” Edwards said.

Pick-up starts at 6 p.m. and those staying in can have a warm meal for Thanksgiving.

