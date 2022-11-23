Governor orders flags lowered after Walmart shooting

Virginia state flag
Virginia state flag(WVIR)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the American flag and Virginia state flag are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of the victims of the Chesapeake shooting, their families, and the entire Chesapeake community.

This is from a release from the Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin that was sent out on Nov. 23, and is in response to the shooting at the Walmart in Chesapeake that left several dead, including the shooter.

The flags need to be lowered immediately on Nov. 23, and will stay at half-staff until Sunday, Nov. 27 at sunset.

You can read Youngkin’s tweet below.

