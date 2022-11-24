Broadway host Thanksgiving Holiday Market

By Caleb Swortzel
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Broadway hosted a holiday market at their community market space to kick off their season of holiday activities.

The market hosted a variety of vendors selling meats, produce, jewelry, and yummy treats all to get shoppers ready for Thanksgiving.

One of the vendors, Fairy Diddle Farm, is a small market garden that grows produce and herbs using sustainable practices. It was at the market with a variety of butternut squash-based products.

“I have butternut squash, which is actually good for pumpkin pie. It tastes exactly the same and I also have garlic salt and I baked some butternut squash crescent rolls and I also have ginger snap cookies,” said Serena Manickam

The market was just the start of the holiday events happening in the town.

For more information on upcoming holiday events in Broadway, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Knott was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Edinburg man sentenced in 2019 murder of Valley woman
Va police
VSP investigating fatal crash near Staunton
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A memorial was set up to honor the victims of the mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart.
‘Just heartbroken’: City identifies victims in deadly Va. Walmart mass shooting
DCP Jacob Fife investigates claims of mountain lions in the Shenandoah Valley.
Are there mountain lions in the Valley?

Latest News

Church World Service in Harrisonburg.
CWS Harrisonburg expands programs after a year of great refugee need
Thanksgiving ingredients your pets cannot eat
Thanksgiving ingredients your pets cannot eat
Waynesboro area ministry opens cold weather shelter
Waynesboro area ministry opens cold weather shelter
CWS Harrisonburg expands programs after a year of great refugee need
CWS Harrisonburg expands programs after a year of great refugee need