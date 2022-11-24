Broadway host Thanksgiving Holiday Market

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Broadway hosted a holiday market at their community market space to kick off their season of holiday activities.

The market hosted a variety of vendors selling meats, produce, jewelry, and yummy treats all to get shoppers ready for Thanksgiving.

One of the vendors, Fairy Diddle Farm, is a small market garden that grows produce and herbs using sustainable practices. It was at the market with a variety of butternut squash-based products.

“I have butternut squash, which is actually good for pumpkin pie. It tastes exactly the same and I also have garlic salt and I baked some butternut squash crescent rolls and I also have ginger snap cookies,” said Serena Manickam

The market was just the start of the holiday events happening in the town.

