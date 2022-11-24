Friendly City Safe Space mourns victims of Colorado Springs shooting

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In the wake of the deadly shooting that left 5 people killed and dozens more injured at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, members of the Friendly City Safe Space say now is a time of stillness and remembrance.

“It’s a hard balance to hold that reality that this just makes it very clear that there are no actual safe spaces, we can try and we can be brave but safety for LGBTQ+ people is not a guarantee,” Friendly city safe space director Hyacinth Bellerose said.

Although that tragedy happened over a thousand miles away, Bellerose says there are feelings of sadness, anger, and grief for the victims and their families.

Bellerose adds that although now is a time of mourning, there will be a time to take action to stop these violent crimes against LGBTQ+ individuals.

“I really want to build a structure by which we can care for each other in this community, particularly when systems that are designed to care for us don’t,” Bellerose said.

It is in the early stages, but the Safe Space is actively working to build a mutual aid group for LGBTQ+ individuals in the Valley, that would provide support and promote conversations on safety and other issues.

There will be an interest meeting for the group on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Friendly City Safe Space located at 217 South Liberty St.

You can find more information about the Safe Space and upcoming events here.

