President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian

President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and Infrastructure Investment Meeting at the G-20 summit, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance.

President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster.

The announcement allows residents and others to apply for relief money through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Hurricane Ian struck South Carolina around Georgetown on Sept. 30 after causing extensive damage as a much stronger storm in southwest Florida.

Seventeen homes were destroyed and 232 suffered major damage in the storm, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

Ian also damaged or destroyed several piers, took down numerous trees and cut power to hundreds of thousands of people in South Carolina.

