4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield...
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield that killed two drivers and two passengers.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield that killed two drivers and two passengers.

Driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, of Springfield, died in one vehicle. Driver Patrick Holloway, 44, of Republic, Mo., and Shandrea Hollway, 44, of Republic, Mo., died in a second vehicle. A one-year-old suffered moderate injuries in the vehicle driven by Holloway.

Troopers responded to the crash on Thanksgiving around 10 p.m., about two miles west of Springfield. Troopers say the chain-reaction crash began when a vehicle driven by Wamsley hit the back of another vehicle. Investigators say Wamsley lost control, hitting Holloway’s vehicle head-on in the westbound lanes.

Troopers say nobody suffered injuries in the vehicle hit from behind in the crash.

