Blacksburg family continues Thanksgiving weekend tradition

By Will Thomas
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people take the long Thanksgiving weekend to ring in Christmastime by going out to cut down their trees. The Hudson family did just that Thursday morning at Joe’s Trees in Craig County.

“We moved to Blacksburg in 2013 and that fall was the first time we decided to come out to look for a Christmas Tree. Typically we go the day after Thanksgiving, but with the weather being what it’s supposed to be this weekend, we decided to venture out today,” said Kristy Hudson.

The hunt for the perfect tree has always been an enjoyable memory for the whole family.

“We always come out on a beautiful day. It’s just really nice to be in a wide open space.”

But it’s also about family memories they can always look back on.

”I’m thankful that I can be together with my family, and even as the kids get older and they are starting to do their own things, that we can still come together from time to time and do these traditions together.”

It’s a tradition many families across southwest Virginia will look forward to continuing this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mackenzies got married in 1985.
Augusta County couple recovers together after motorcycle accident
DCP Jacob Fife investigates claims of mountain lions in the Shenandoah Valley.
Are there mountain lions in the Valley?
A memorial was set up to honor the victims of the mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart.
‘Just heartbroken’: City identifies victims in deadly Va. Walmart mass shooting
According to the State General Attorney’s Office of Baja California Sure, Shanquella Robinson...
25-year-old’s death in Cabo now being investigated as a homicide, Mexican officials say
A Buckeye family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old boy after he was hit and killed in...
‘He was almost home to me’: Mother devastated after son hit, killed by car while riding bike

Latest News

One man has been arrested after a fatal shooting in the parking lot of KahunaOS Bar & Grill on...
Ocean Springs man identified as victim of fatal shooting in bar parking lot
Looking good world changer mural
New Creation unveils new mural in Harrisonburg
Roanoke PD investigating apparent hit-and-run along Salem Turnpike... 11.25.22
Driver sought in fatal Roanoke hit-and-run
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield...
4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.
Birthdays and Anniversaries Nov. 25
Birthdays and Anniversaries Nov. 25