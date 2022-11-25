Blacksburg family continues Thanksgiving weekend tradition

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people take the long Thanksgiving weekend to ring in Christmastime by going out to cut down their trees. The Hudson family did just that Thursday morning at Joe’s Trees in Craig County.

“We moved to Blacksburg in 2013 and that fall was the first time we decided to come out to look for a Christmas Tree. Typically we go the day after Thanksgiving, but with the weather being what it’s supposed to be this weekend, we decided to venture out today,” said Kristy Hudson.

The hunt for the perfect tree has always been an enjoyable memory for the whole family.

“We always come out on a beautiful day. It’s just really nice to be in a wide open space.”

But it’s also about family memories they can always look back on.

”I’m thankful that I can be together with my family, and even as the kids get older and they are starting to do their own things, that we can still come together from time to time and do these traditions together.”

It’s a tradition many families across southwest Virginia will look forward to continuing this weekend.

