Limited rain Friday, turning windy

FRIDAY (BLACK FRIDAY): Drying out and decreasing clouds for the afternoon with the wind picking up. Pleasant and windy in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s, low 60s for Petersburg and Moorefield. Winds could be gusty at times, up to 20-30 mph in the Valley. Up to 40 mph across our West Virginia locations.

A chilly evening with temperatures falling into the 40s with just a few passing clouds early. Winds lighten up after sunset but still breezy overnight for our West Virginia locations. Clear skies throughout much of the evening and overnight and turning cold. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. We add some clouds for the afternoon. A nice and mild day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy to start the evening and chilly with temperatures quickly falling into the 40s. Adding more clouds throughout the night with a few showers arriving late in the overnight. Chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

SUNDAY: A rainy and chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s. A steady rain throughout the morning, lightening up for the afternoon. A windy day with gusty winds of 20-30 mph across the Valley, 30-40 mph across our West Virginia locations. Pleasant late in the afternoon as we have a few peeks of sun. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Pleasant for the evening with some clouds and temperatures in the 50s. Mostly cloudy overnight and chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. A few rain showers throughout the evening and overnight for the Allegheny Mountains. Winds calm some overnight, but still breezy into Monday morning.

MONDAY: A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s and more clouds than sun. A few rain and snow showers across the Allegheny Mountains, especially in the morning. Keeping plenty of clouds throughout the day and pleasant with highs in the low to mid 50s, breezy. Chilly for the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Some clouds for the evening and overnight and cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

TUESDAY: A cold start to the day with plenty of clouds and temperatures rising into the 30s. Lots of clouds throughout the day with a few peeks of sun. Pleasant with highs in the low to mid 50s. Mostly cloudy for the evening and overnight and chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and chilly to start the day with temperatures rising into the 40s. Our next system looks to bring scattered showers throughout the day. Pleasant with highs in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and more clouds than sun. More sunshine for the afternoon but chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A chilly evening with temperatures in the 40s and cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

