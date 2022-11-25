New Creation unveils new mural in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - New Creation in Harrisonburg unveiled a new mural on Friday.

New Creation is a nonprofit organization with the mission to creatively counteract human trafficking from a local and global approach.

The project was commissioned in collaboration with a local artist Jimmy Bruce and the Arts Council of the Valley. To brighten up their store.

All week Jimmy Bruce from Age Old Sign Co has been designing and painting on the side of a 40-foot storage container.

The mural was designed with the motto “Looking good world changer.” with the goal of reminding customers how important their business at New Creations is to the world.

“When you shop with us you are changing the world and we wanted Just an owed to our shoppers. “looking good world changer.” Who doesn’t need a little ego boost every time you pull in,” said Sabrina Dorman-Andrew

