One person dead after shooting near Ocean Springs bar

Captain Ryan Lemaire with Ocean Springs Police says reports of the shooting came in around 6 a.m. Friday morning.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning of a fatal shooting in the parking lot of KahunaOS Bar & Grill on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs.

Captain Ryan Lemaire with Ocean Springs Police says reports of the shooting came in around 6 a.m. Friday morning. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd responded to the scene and confirmed one person is dead.

Lemaire says the shooting did not happen inside the bar, but in the north parking lot. He also says they have video from the bar that indicates the shooting happened around 5:40 a.m. this morning.

WLOX spoke to someone nearby the scene who said they heard a single gunshot around 5:20 a.m., went outside and heard another about 5:30 a.m. However, they said they didn’t see anything.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is the second fatal shooting at the bar in just over 4 years. In 2018, 43-year-old Deshaude Lakeith Jones murdered lifelong Ocean Springs resident Troy Taylor, who was just 25 at the time. Jones was sentenced in May 2022.

Man found guilty of murder outside of Ocean Springs bar

We have a reporter on scene and working to gather more information as quickly as possible. Please visit this story for updates.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211.

