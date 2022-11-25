Some rain the rest of the holiday weekend

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): A chilly evening with temperatures quickly falling into the 40s as clouds increase. Plenty of clouds by the overnight with a few spotty showers. Cold with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY (BLACK FRIDAY): A chilly start to the day and cloudy with temperatures rising into the 40s. A few spotty showers for the morning, wrapping up by 1 pm. Best chance for rain will be in our West Virginia locations. Decreasing clouds for the afternoon with the wind picking up. Pleasant and windy in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds could be gusty at times, up to 20-30 mph in the Valley, up to 40 mph across our West Virginia locations.

A chilly evening with temperatures falling into the 40s with just a few passing clouds early. Winds lighten up after sunset. Clear skies throughout much of the evening and overnight and turning cold. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Sunny to start as we add some clouds for the afternoon. A nice and mild day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy to start the evening and chilly with temperatures quickly falling into the 40s. Adding more clouds throughout the night with a few showers arriving late in the overnight. Chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

SUNDAY: A rainy and chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s. A steady rain throughout the morning, lightening up for the afternoon. A windy day with gusty winds of 20-30 mph across the Valley, 30-40 mph across our West Virginia locations. Pleasant late in the afternoon as we have a few peeks of sun. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Pleasant for the evening with some clouds and temperatures in the 50s. Mostly cloudy overnight and chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. A few rain showers throughout the evening and overnight for the Allegheny Mountains.

MONDAY: A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s and more clouds than sun. A few rain and snow showers across the Allegheny Mountains especially in the morning. Keeping plenty of clouds throughout the day and pleasant with highs in the low to mid 50s. Chilly for the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Some clouds for the evening and overnight and cold with overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

TUESDAY: A chilly start to the day with plenty of clouds and temperatures rising into the 40s. Lots of clouds throughout the day with a few peeks of sun. Pleasant with highs in the low to mid 50s. Mostly cloudy for the evening and overnight and cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and chilly to start the day with temperatures rising into the 40s. Our next system arrives bringing scattered showers throughout the day. Pleasant with highs in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

