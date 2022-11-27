Breezy days ahead

SUNDAY: Some clouds in the evening and pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. Adding more clouds heading into the overnight and chilly. Lows in the low to mid 40s. A few showers for our West Virginia locations and Allegheny Mountains. Staying windy overnight in West Virginia with wind gusts of up to 30-40 mph.

MONDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Keeping the clouds around for the day with temperatures not rising much. A breezy afternoon and chilly with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A few spotty showers sticking around for our West Virginia locations. The breeze lets up around sunset. Just a few clouds for the evening and chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s. Mostly clear overnight and cold with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Lots of clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Plenty of clouds throughout the day with peeks of sunshine. Turning pleasant and breezy with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Chilly for the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s and cloudy as the breeze subsides. Cloudy overnight with scattered showers arriving after midnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Rain tapering some in the afternoon but we will continue to see scattered showers. Turning windy throughout the day with gusty winds of up to 30-40 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clearing out for the evening as temperatures fall into the 40s. Clear skies and breezy overnight as temperatures begin to tank. Very cold into the overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Some clouds in the afternoon, chilly, and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Clear and cold in the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Mostly clear and very cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Lots of sun with a few passing clouds to start the day and cold as temperatures rising into the 30s. Keeping lots of sun with a couple clouds for the afternoon and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Some clouds for the evening and cold with temperatures falling into the 30s. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Plenty of clouds sticking around and turning pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.