Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area

Community members have requested a recreational biking area, and now Charlottesville has been approved and authorized for funding a new 8.6-acre project to fulfill that request.

“The City of Charlottesville is going to purchase 8.6 acres of land, and this will become a public park after the acquisition process,” Chief Recreation Grants Manager at the Department of Conservation and Recreation Kristal McKelvey said. “This would purchase additional land at 8.6 acres by the city to then continue that buffer of development The city has and to also allow additional public access to natural areas.”

The land is across Moore’s Creek from Azalea Park.

“In both the VLCFA Land Conservation Fund and the LWCF Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) 2022 grant rounds, the City of Charlottesville did apply to both programs for the Morris Creek property acquisition,” McKelvey said.

The LWCF grant would protect the park since it is under federal funding.

“The city is dedicating itself to maintaining that park in perpetuity, as well. So, that means forever for our generation and future runs, and I do think that’s one of the most important parts of this program,” McKelvey said. “They do have to pay for the project upfront and then they will be reimbursed 50% by both programs, so the hard work that the city professionals have done really will pay off in the end.”

